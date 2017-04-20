Hollywood man accused of trying to murder Dollar Tree shopper
Surviving relatives of murdered Marie Altidor along with her mother and two helpless children, the younger just 6 weeks old, ask the public for help solving the 20-year-old unsolved murders in Miramar. Surviving relatives of murdered Marie Altidor along with her mother and two helpless children, the younger just 6 weeks old, ask the public for help solving the 20-year-old unsolved murders in Miramar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Dumpster Fire
|1,524,923
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|9 min
|ThonasA
|314,043
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|6 hr
|zazz
|98,391
|Manuel
|Sun
|Curious
|2
|Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress
|Sun
|Malachi Calvin
|6
|Do you approve of Michael L Thomas as Mayor?
|Sat
|robert ferguson
|1
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|Apr 29
|TheBigDog33
|90
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC