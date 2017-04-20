Hollywood man accused of trying to mu...

Hollywood man accused of trying to murder Dollar Tree shopper

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Surviving relatives of murdered Marie Altidor along with her mother and two helpless children, the younger just 6 weeks old, ask the public for help solving the 20-year-old unsolved murders in Miramar. Surviving relatives of murdered Marie Altidor along with her mother and two helpless children, the younger just 6 weeks old, ask the public for help solving the 20-year-old unsolved murders in Miramar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Dumpster Fire 1,524,923
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 9 min ThonasA 314,043
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 6 hr zazz 98,391
Manuel Sun Curious 2
Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress Sun Malachi Calvin 6
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael L Thomas as Mayor? Sat robert ferguson 1
Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12) Apr 29 TheBigDog33 90
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at May 02 at 12:48PM EDT

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,799 • Total comments across all topics: 280,721,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC