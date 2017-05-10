Fla. conman busted for posing as Adele's manager to get tickets

A longtime Florida conman was arrested after he posed as singer Adele's manager in order to get tickets to a hip-hop festival in Miami. Justin Jackson, of Hollywood, Fla., and his wife Angel Lii, were charged with impersonating Jonathan Dickens, Adele's real manager, and sending a ticket request to rapper Kendrick Lamar's rep, the Miami Herald reported.

