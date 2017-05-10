Fla. conman busted for posing as Adel...

Fla. conman busted for posing as Adele's manager to get tickets

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: New York Daily News

A longtime Florida conman was arrested after he posed as singer Adele's manager in order to get tickets to a hip-hop festival in Miami. Justin Jackson, of Hollywood, Fla., and his wife Angel Lii, were charged with impersonating Jonathan Dickens, Adele's real manager, and sending a ticket request to rapper Kendrick Lamar's rep, the Miami Herald reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min No Surprize 1,529,215
News Razing the bar: SouthFlorida.com (May '07) 1 hr eoneil36 43
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 1 hr zazz 98,400
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr silly rabbit 314,189
Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress Wed Roger T Woods 7
News Coral Springs: Police identify stabbing victim (Sep '08) May 8 chill 21
Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12) May 7 Spud084 92
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,924 • Total comments across all topics: 280,932,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC