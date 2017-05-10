Fla. conman busted for posing as Adele's manager to get tickets
A longtime Florida conman was arrested after he posed as singer Adele's manager in order to get tickets to a hip-hop festival in Miami. Justin Jackson, of Hollywood, Fla., and his wife Angel Lii, were charged with impersonating Jonathan Dickens, Adele's real manager, and sending a ticket request to rapper Kendrick Lamar's rep, the Miami Herald reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|No Surprize
|1,529,215
|Razing the bar: SouthFlorida.com (May '07)
|1 hr
|eoneil36
|43
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|1 hr
|zazz
|98,400
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|314,189
|Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress
|Wed
|Roger T Woods
|7
|Coral Springs: Police identify stabbing victim (Sep '08)
|May 8
|chill
|21
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|May 7
|Spud084
|92
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC