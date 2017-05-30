Federal Prosecutor, Ex-Foley & Mansfi...

Federal Prosecutor, Ex-Foley & Mansfield Partner Found Dead on Beach

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Daily Business Review

No cause of death has been determined for Beranton Whisenant Jr., a major crimes prosecutor with the U.S. attorney's office in Miami. The body of Whisenant, who left Foley & Mansfield for public service in January, was found this week on a beach in Hollywood, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Business Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min USAsince1680 1,539,587
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 13 min Really 63,688
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Hey Hey Hey Ralph... 314,472
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... 20 hr Rainbow Kid 15
News Trinity Town Center developer Planes faces felo... (Feb '11) Sun Sub Contractor 2
Pre-Op transexual looking for place to stay Jun 1 lela 1
florida Adoptees and Birth parents Reunite! (Jun '16) May 29 joan 6
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,084 • Total comments across all topics: 281,533,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC