Dismantling Public Pensions Could Blow $3 Trillion Hole in U.S....
A study by the National Conference on Public Employee Retirement Systems projects that the nation's economy will suffer severe setbacks by the year 2025 if the dismantling of Defined Benefit public sector pensions continues at its current pace. By 2025, the study estimates $19 trillion in total personal income in the U. S. would be reduced by $3.3 trillion.
