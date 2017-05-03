Broward's old main courthouse almost empty as moves near end

23-year-old man who is accused of committing violence against strangers, including attempted murder, in Hollywood businesses last week is in custody in a Broward County jail. Investigators have made headway into a perplexing 2012 murder case in Lauderdale Lakes but they are hoping that a new $25,000 Crime Stoppers reward gives them the break they need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.