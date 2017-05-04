Briggs vs. Oquendo: Logan Yoon To Return on The Card

Highly decorated amateur star Logan Yoon plans to return to the ring Saturday, June 3 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Amongst his many amateur accomplishments, Yoon was a two-time Silver Champion at Ringside World Championships, a two-time Colorado Springs Pikes Peak champion, an Arkansas National Champion, an Adidas National champion, a two-time Silver Junior National Golden Gloves champion, a Junior Olympic bronze medalist and a Silver Youth National Champion.

