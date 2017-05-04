Briggs vs. Oquendo: Logan Yoon To Return on The Card
Highly decorated amateur star Logan Yoon plans to return to the ring Saturday, June 3 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Amongst his many amateur accomplishments, Yoon was a two-time Silver Champion at Ringside World Championships, a two-time Colorado Springs Pikes Peak champion, an Arkansas National Champion, an Adidas National champion, a two-time Silver Junior National Golden Gloves champion, a Junior Olympic bronze medalist and a Silver Youth National Champion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|LIBERALS ARE USA ...
|1,527,054
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Susanm
|314,125
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|9 hr
|Spud084
|92
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|12 hr
|zazz
|98,396
|Broward substitute teacher gets 30 years for se... (May '07)
|Sat
|Jericho High Scho...
|160
|Review: All American Facility Maintenance Inc (Jul '15)
|Sat
|X-employee 2017
|4
|Resident advice
|May 4
|Brohdaw
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC