Beach boot camp in Hollywood still kicking after 20 years
It's hard to miss Ali Witherspoon. He's the big guy with the booming voice who's known around Hollywood for starting the longest running beach bootcamp in South Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Joy
|1,535,667
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|8 hr
|silly rabbit
|314,353
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|9 hr
|S16BG
|110
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|16 hr
|Gremlin
|9
|Pet medium
|19 hr
|Barroc
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|May 23
|TRD
|71,288
|Pit bull ban: Ban pit bulls - they don't belong... (Jun '09)
|May 23
|Love my pitties
|1,039
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC