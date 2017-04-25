Beach boot camp in Hollywood still ki...

Beach boot camp in Hollywood still kicking after 20 years

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

It's hard to miss Ali Witherspoon. He's the big guy with the booming voice who's known around Hollywood for starting the longest running beach bootcamp in South Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Joy 1,535,667
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 8 hr silly rabbit 314,353
Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12) 9 hr S16BG 110
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... 16 hr Gremlin 9
Pet medium 19 hr Barroc 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) May 23 TRD 71,288
News Pit bull ban: Ban pit bulls - they don't belong... (Jun '09) May 23 Love my pitties 1,039
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,494 • Total comments across all topics: 281,288,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC