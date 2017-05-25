Auburn recruiting snapshot: Running backs
The evaluation period for college coaches to hit the road and scout prospects ends later this month just as college camps are about to get underway. Shaun Shivers, an all-purpose back from Hollywood, Fla., committed last October.
