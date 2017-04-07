The List: Golf Courses

The List: Golf Courses

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

A Hollywood golf course topped the rankings on the South Florida Business Journal's 2017 golf courses list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Grey Ghostmoron 1,513,309
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Truth is might 313,754
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 10 hr Dudley 8,122
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 14 hr zazz 98,374
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 21 hr don t drink the k... 63,613
Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13) 23 hr xxx 12
What is Shuttle Lotion? (Jan '09) Wed Sheila Homestead Fl 8
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Broward County was issued at April 07 at 3:55AM EDT

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,740 • Total comments across all topics: 280,113,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC