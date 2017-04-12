South Florida dumps partially treated human waste offshore, but it's cleaning up its act
Over the decades, billions of gallons of partially treated sewage have flushed their way from South Florida toilets to the Atlantic Ocean. Six plants jettisoned wastewater from outfall pipes in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, releasing massive clouds that cause the surface to look like it is boiling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|1,522,865
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|313,986
|Euthanasia of dogs at Broward County shelter dr... (Jun '07)
|4 hr
|big orange
|149
|Review: Law Offices of George Castrataro
|14 hr
|Edward
|2
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Wed
|zazz
|98,384
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 24
|TRD
|71,284
|Manuel
|Apr 23
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC