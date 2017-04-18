Scarface's Chainsaw Scene Location on...

Scarface's Chainsaw Scene Location on Ocean Drive Is Turning Into a CVS

All the painkillers, Band-Aids and antibiotics in the world wouldn't have made much of a difference for Angel Fernandez, the Scarface character whose dismemberment by chainsaw made for the 1983 gangster flick's most infamous scene. Renovations have already started at 728 Ocean Dr. in South Beach, with the back portion of the facility now demolished.

