'Pretty Little Liars' Star Shay Mitchell Reveals Her Favorite...
From your smartphone to the big and small screens, actress, activist, and social media superstar Shay Mitchell is slaying Hollywood and beyond as the girl next door - but not without speaking her truth and inspiring her followers. In a place like Hollywood, where the media glare is unforgiving and imperfection can be fatal, it's rare to encounter someone who is truly down-to-earth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ocean Drive.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|sonicfilter
|1,523,025
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,989
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|2 hr
|zazz
|98,385
|Euthanasia of dogs at Broward County shelter dr... (Jun '07)
|16 hr
|big orange
|149
|Review: Law Offices of George Castrataro
|Thu
|Edward
|2
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 24
|TRD
|71,284
|Manuel
|Apr 23
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC