Pompano Beach man killed after walking into path of car, deputies say
As part of its multi-million dollar enhancement, the Hollywood resort, formerly called The Diplomat Resort & Spa, upgraded its 998 guest rooms and added two more for a total of 1,000. As part of its multi-million dollar enhancement, the Hollywood resort, formerly called The Diplomat Resort & Spa, upgraded its 998 guest rooms and added two more for a total of 1,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,516,319
|Murder suspect in Hollywood had history of bein... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Trixie
|113
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Incognito4Ever
|313,818
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|14 hr
|zazz
|98,378
|Fort Lauderdale hospital reviews (Jan '12)
|Fri
|Broken man 1972
|44
|Pines Water is a major concern
|Wed
|Concerned
|1
|Demoted Broward County Court Judge Jay S. Spech... (Sep '08)
|Apr 12
|mockingjay
|25
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC