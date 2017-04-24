Police: Hollywood man used samurai sword on girlfriend
The attack on Sunday was the second reported this week by a man using a large blade as a weapon. Gil Camacho, 49, is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge for the samurai sword attack that took place in the couple's home in the 6100 block of Wiley Street in Hollywood.
