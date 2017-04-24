New Data Demonstrating That Savi Scout Supports Operational Efficiency and Cost Savings
Cianna Medical, Inc., today announced new data demonstrating that the proprietary SCOUT radar localization system significantly reduces operating room start times and improves workflow for surgical procedures targeting non-palpable breast lesions. The data were presented in two posters at the American Society of Breast Surgeons 18th Annual Meeting, taking place in Las Vegas April 26-30.
