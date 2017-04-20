Naples jewelry store robbers face federal charges
Three Florida men were indicted on federal charges after not only the burglary of a Naples jewelry store in 2016 but other robberies in the southern part of the state. Reiner Ocampo, 22 of Hialeah, Rafael Montalvo, 30 of Hollywood, and Osniel Munoz Frances, 24 of Hialeah, were indicted on federal charges for not only the November 2016 burglary, but for others as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Earl
|1,515,896
|Fort Lauderdale hospital reviews (Jan '12)
|4 hr
|Broken man 1972
|44
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|11 hr
|ThomasA
|313,810
|Pines Water is a major concern
|Wed
|Concerned
|1
|Demoted Broward County Court Judge Jay S. Spech... (Sep '08)
|Wed
|mockingjay
|25
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Wed
|TRD
|71,279
|Sheriff's Office investigating murder of DCF em... (Jun '09)
|Apr 11
|corrine niemi
|32
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC