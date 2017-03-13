Moving Wall coming to Eustis, offers chance to honor Vietnam vets

Of the 15 to 20 unforgettable names Bob Dunbar knows on The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., one in particular jumps out and clutches his heart every time he sees it - Anthony John Montoya Jr. "Tony was my best friend - I was with him when he died," said Dunbar, a former squad leader for the Marines who served in the Vietnam War alongside Montoya from 1967 until Sept. 27, 1968, the day his friend was mortally wounded in battle.

