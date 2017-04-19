Life in prison for killer who claimed...

Life in prison for killer who claimed woman's death was suicide, then accident

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Broward teenager Jefferson Villalobos fled Honduras because of the gang violence there and, may have been killed while visiting New York, investigators say, in gang violence Broward teenager Jefferson Villalobos fled Honduras because of the gang violence there and, may have been killed while visiting New York, investigators say, in gang violence 18-year-old Shayan Mortazavi, a Lynn University student, was found dead behind a restaurant near Mizner Park . 18-year-old Shayan Mortazavi, a Lynn University student, was found dead behind a restaurant near Mizner Park .

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min VetnorsGate 1,518,467
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 6 min Patriot AKA Bozo 8,131
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr ThomasA 313,847
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 7 hr zazz 98,380
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Tue Universal Soldier 63,618
News Murder suspect in Hollywood had history of bein... (Mar '09) Apr 17 Susan 115
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 16 TRD 71,282
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,654 • Total comments across all topics: 280,413,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC