Legal and Public Notices - April 21, 2017
NOTICE OF SALE RAINBOW TITLE & LIEN, INC. 3389 Sheridan Street, PMB 221 Hollywood, FL 33021 920-6020 Rainbow Title & Lien, Inc. will sell at public sale at auction the following vehicles to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 677.209/210 of the Florida Statutes on 05/04/2017 at 10 A.M. *Auction will occur where vehicles are located* 2005 ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|sonicfilter
|1,519,282
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|21 min
|ThomasA
|313,880
|Dania Beach opts for silence to avoid devil prayer (Oct '15)
|12 hr
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|Into The Night
|8,136
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
|Doing snapcash!! (May '15)
|19 hr
|Blueeeee
|7
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Wed
|zazz
|98,380
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC