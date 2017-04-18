In South Florida, green iguanas spread into suburban scourge
In this Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 photo, trapper Brian Wood holds an iguana he caught behind a condominium in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla. Wood primarily hunts alligators and tans their skins for luxury leather goods, but he's received so many calls from homeowners seeking help with iguanas in the last several years that he created a pest control business called Iguana Catchers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,520,455
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|313,920
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|Lavon affair
|71,283
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Patty Myers
|8,138
|Dania Beach opts for silence to avoid devil prayer (Oct '15)
|Apr 20
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 20
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
|Doing snapcash!! (May '15)
|Apr 20
|Blueeeee
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC