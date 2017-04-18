In South Florida, green iguanas sprea...

In South Florida, green iguanas spread into suburban scourge

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: Connecticut Post

In this Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 photo, trapper Brian Wood holds an iguana he caught behind a condominium in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla. Wood primarily hunts alligators and tans their skins for luxury leather goods, but he's received so many calls from homeowners seeking help with iguanas in the last several years that he created a pest control business called Iguana Catchers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min Grey Ghost 1,520,455
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr ThomasA 313,920
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sat Lavon affair 71,283
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sat Patty Myers 8,138
News Dania Beach opts for silence to avoid devil prayer (Oct '15) Apr 20 Vivek Golikeri 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Apr 20 Patriot AKA Bozo 63,620
Doing snapcash!! (May '15) Apr 20 Blueeeee 7
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,780 • Total comments across all topics: 280,505,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC