How the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting spun out of control

The 12 hours of turmoil that engulfed Fort Lauderdale's airport after a gunman slaughtered five travelers in January was sparked by false reports of gunshots and aggravated by authorities who struggled to manage the crisis. Security screeners abandoned their posts and ran; a swarm of police officers terrified passengers and jammed the emergency radio system; and airport leaders were unable or unprepared to assist thousands of stranded travelers, a Sun Sentinel investigation found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.