How the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting spun out of control
The 12 hours of turmoil that engulfed Fort Lauderdale's airport after a gunman slaughtered five travelers in January was sparked by false reports of gunshots and aggravated by authorities who struggled to manage the crisis. Security screeners abandoned their posts and ran; a swarm of police officers terrified passengers and jammed the emergency radio system; and airport leaders were unable or unprepared to assist thousands of stranded travelers, a Sun Sentinel investigation found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Pete
|1,524,629
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|52 min
|Sassyjm
|314,038
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|6 hr
|zazz
|98,390
|Manuel
|Sun
|Curious
|2
|Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress
|Sun
|Malachi Calvin
|6
|Do you approve of Michael L Thomas as Mayor?
|Sat
|robert ferguson
|1
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|Apr 29
|TheBigDog33
|90
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC