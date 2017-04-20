Holocaust, climate change -- when did...

Holocaust, climate change -- when did we know, what did we do?

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Religion News Service

This past week, we learned that as early as December, 1942, the United States, Great Britain and Russia knew that two million Jews had been massacred and millions more were at risk of being killed. In December 1942, British Foreign Secretary Anthony Eden told the British parliament that the Nazis were in the process of exterminating the Jews.

