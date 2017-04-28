High water use often remains a mystery
High water use often remains a mystery When meter reads far beyond the norm, the cause often remains a mystery Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2qeZG2I Brevard County's largest water suppliers lose millions of gallons of water and tens of thousands of dollars in revenue annually from unusually high water use that they credit to customers. Many times the cause of the high-water use remains a mystery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|RoxLo
|1,523,221
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,989
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|5 hr
|zazz
|98,385
|Euthanasia of dogs at Broward County shelter dr... (Jun '07)
|19 hr
|big orange
|149
|Review: Law Offices of George Castrataro
|Thu
|Edward
|2
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 24
|TRD
|71,284
|Manuel
|Apr 23
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC