Geoffrey Zakarian's Point Royal at the Diplomat Is Not a Typical Hotel Restaurant
Of all the dishes on the menu at celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian's new restaurant, Point Royal , the lobster roll is the item worthiest of a trip to the strip of A1A where Hollywood meets Hallandale Beach. There's no chopped or minced meat here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Badjudgment
|1,517,138
|Murder suspect in Hollywood had history of bein... (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|Susan
|115
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,123
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|10 hr
|zazz
|98,379
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|15 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,824
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|15 hr
|TRD
|71,282
|Fort Lauderdale hospital reviews (Jan '12)
|Apr 14
|Broken man 1972
|44
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC