Florida police exempt cop from threat of 'enhanced scrutiny...
Hollywood, Florida police sent out hundreds of letters to anyone arrested for domestic violence claiming that police would be targeting them for enhanced "scrutiny and/or penalties" and "unannounced police checks on your residence." However, police seem to be exempt from the threat.
