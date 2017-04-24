Florida-Israel Friendship League plans annual festival
Florida-Israel Friendship League volunteers are looking forward to the upcoming annual Israel Independence Day Festival on May 7 at Haulover Park in Miami Beach. Florida-Israel Friendship League volunteers are looking forward to the upcoming annual Israel Independence Day Festival on May 7 at Haulover Park in Miami Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Journal.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,521,067
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|30 min
|Junket
|313,936
|Manuel
|22 hr
|Curious
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|Lavon affair
|71,283
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Patty Myers
|8,138
|Dania Beach opts for silence to avoid devil prayer (Oct '15)
|Apr 20
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 20
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC