Five overdose at Hollywood homeless center, fire official says
A man and four women at a Hollywood center for homeless people became ill after taking an unknown substance and required a visit to a hospital, a fire official said. "They were overdosed," said Hollywood Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Christopher Del Campo.
