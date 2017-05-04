Every Fall Out Boy Album, Ranked: Critic's Take
Fall Out Boy poses backstage for photos on opening night of the "Wintour Is Coming" tour at Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Feb. 26, 2016 in Hollywood, Florida. Fall Out Boy announced Thursday that they have a new album coming in September, much to the excitement of fans new and old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|12 min
|Realtime
|1,525,833
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Truth is might
|314,066
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|9 hr
|zazz
|98,394
|Resident advice
|21 hr
|Brohdaw
|1
|Review: ECO General Contractors Hollywood (Aug '16)
|Thu
|raphael b
|6
|The Village at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Be... (Feb '09)
|Wed
|Buck Ramsey R
|14
|Gulfstream Park Acacia and Gabby Can't Pick a w...
|Wed
|Rob Moretell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC