Conventional and Holistic Medicine: Getting the Best of Both Worlds

Conventional medicine is necessary to cure disease, but if you really want to stay healthy, you should incorporate treatments from the field of integrative medicine as well, a top expert says. "The field of integrative, or complementary, medicine, grew out of what used to be known as 'alternative health,' but the concepts we use today are based on scientific evidence," Dr. Ashwin Mehta tells Newsmax Health.

