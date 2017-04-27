Conventional and Holistic Medicine: G...

Conventional and Holistic Medicine: Getting the Best of Both Worlds

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: News Max

Conventional medicine is necessary to cure disease, but if you really want to stay healthy, you should incorporate treatments from the field of need to incorporate curing illness, but if you want to stay as healthy you should incorporate practices from the field known as integrative medicine as well, a top expert says. "The field of integrative, or complementary, medicine, grew out of what used to be known as 'alternative health,' but the concepts we use today are based on scientific evidence," Dr. Ashwin Mehta tells Newsmax Health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 26 min uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 1,523,581
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr John-K 313,990
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 11 hr zazz 98,387
the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11) 15 hr bgarrett 263
News Euthanasia of dogs at Broward County shelter dr... (Jun '07) Thu big orange 149
Review: Law Offices of George Castrataro Thu Edward 2
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 24 TRD 71,284
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at April 29 at 4:09AM EDT

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,547 • Total comments across all topics: 280,638,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC