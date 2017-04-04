Assisted living facility fined $15,000 after 'plague' of bed bugs
Hillsboro Beach is tired of paying for its northern neighbor's beautiful beach and voted to file suit against Deerfield Beach April 21. Hillsboro Beach is tired of paying for its northern neighbor's beautiful beach and voted to file suit against Deerfield Beach April 21. Hillsboro Beach is tired of paying for its northern neighbor's beautiful beach and voted to file suit against Deerfield Beach April 21. Hillsboro Beach is tired of paying for its northern neighbor's beautiful beach and voted to file suit against Deerfield Beach April 21. On Tuesday, commissioners approved an agreement for Airbnb to begin collecting those taxes in May - revenue that officials say could exceed $1 million annually.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|copout
|1,512,524
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|313,729
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|mdbuilder
|63,611
|Scott Rothstein Saga: Stephen Caputi Sentenced ... (Aug '11)
|Tue
|BloggerQueen
|5
|Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13)
|Tue
|xxx
|11
|Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez: Countya s tax ...
|Mon
|In need of good l...
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Into The Night
|8,124
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC