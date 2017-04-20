20,000 square foot a oeHollywoofa Dog...

20,000 square foot a oeHollywoofa Dog Park to open in May 2015

Friday Apr 7 Read more: Hollywood Gazette

The City of Hollywood has begun the planning and permitting process Phase I of the renovation project on the Stan Goldman Memorial Park which is located at 800 Knights Road in Park East. The dog park will be known as "Hollywoof" and will include 20,000 square feet with a secured fence area for large and small dogs.

