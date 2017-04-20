20,000 square foot a oeHollywoofa Dog Park to open in May 2015
The City of Hollywood has begun the planning and permitting process Phase I of the renovation project on the Stan Goldman Memorial Park which is located at 800 Knights Road in Park East. The dog park will be known as "Hollywoof" and will include 20,000 square feet with a secured fence area for large and small dogs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Gazette.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|sonicfilter
|1,515,213
|Sheriff's Office investigating murder of DCF em... (Jun '09)
|36 min
|corrine niemi
|32
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|50 min
|cpeter1313
|313,816
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|16 hr
|lisa
|98,376
|the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11)
|Mon
|steve hamilton
|262
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|Sun
|Pack attack
|84
|Jennifer Marolla - DRIVING ON SUSPEND DRIVERS L... (Jan '14)
|Apr 8
|lucifuge1973
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC