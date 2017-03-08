Why Your Home May Not Be Selling, Even in a Seller's Market
Houses are selling fast in your city , so you think yours will be easy to sell - and for top dollar. Never mind all that advice about curb appeal because these days anything is selling, right? Even in a seller's market - which many major U.S. cities are currently experiencing - some homes linger on the market for weeks or months, while the homes around them go into contract within days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Realtime
|1,503,908
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,434
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,052
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Black mom
|63,481
|Teresa Williams Esq. Confidential Informant
|Thu
|Victim
|2
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Wed
|zazz
|98,355
|Narcotics anonymous crimes (Jun '16)
|Wed
|xxx
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC