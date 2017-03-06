Trina Turk Designs Cabanas for The Diplomat Beach Resort
TURK'S CABANA QUARTET: Trina Turk has teamed with The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Fla., to create four exclusive cabana designs featuring fabric and patterns from the brand's 2017 collection. The custom-designed cabanas are part of the resort's $100 million transformation.
