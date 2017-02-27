Tina Gerson has been appointed Director of Sales at Pelican Grand...
Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd. , a collection of luxury hotels and resorts, announces the appointment of Tina Gerson as Director of Sales to Pelican Grand Beach Resort, located just steps from the Atlantic in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. In this role, Gerson oversees all sales efforts to drive revenue for the boutique hotel while working with the larger Noble House team to achieve goals and grow sales for groups and leisure visitors.
