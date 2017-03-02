South Florida Jewish community looks ...

South Florida Jewish community looks for ways to combat rise in anti-Semitism

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Rabbi Jeffrey Salkin of Temple Solel in Hollywood after a forum on anti-Semitism conducted by U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz at Broward College South Campus in Pembroke Pines on March 3, 2017 Rabbi Jeffrey Salkin of Temple Solel in Hollywood after a forum on anti-Semitism conducted by U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz at Broward College South Campus in Pembroke Pines on March 3, 2017 "There's no question about it," said Rabbi Jeffrey Salkin of Temple Solel in Hollywood. "What distinguishes this new wave is the rapidity and frequency of these threats."

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min VetnorsGate 1,500,901
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,446
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr nanny and the pro... 313,399
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 5 hr TRD 71,417
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,034
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Thu zazz 98,354
plantation forum (Nov '14) Thu xxx 2
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at March 03 at 4:00AM EST

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,807 • Total comments across all topics: 279,285,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC