Social hall at Florida synagogue to be named for DiMaggio
The social hall of Congregation Judea in Hollywood, Florida, will be named for Joe DiMaggio during a ceremony on Sunday. Rabbi Joseph Bronstein says the orthodox synagogue wants to honor DiMaggio, an Italian Catholic, because "he is a symbol, a hero and role model to the past, present and future to all."
