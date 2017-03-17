Social hall at Florida synagogue to b...

Social hall at Florida synagogue to be named for DiMaggio

Friday Mar 17

The social hall of Congregation Judea in Hollywood, Florida, will be named for Joe DiMaggio during a ceremony on Sunday. Rabbi Joseph Bronstein says the orthodox synagogue wants to honor DiMaggio, an Italian Catholic, because "he is a symbol, a hero and role model to the past, present and future to all."

