RCTC students selected for All-Minnesota Academic Team
Rochester Community and Technical College announced two students were selected for the 2017 All-Minnesota Academic team. Spencer Bering, of Rochester, and Lizette Reiland, of Hollywood, Fla., were selected on a review of the leadership and scholarship accomplishments to a team that's made up of 41 students from 22 Minnesota State community and technical colleges.
