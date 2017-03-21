PSC's March Helping Hand is Hollywood...

PSC's March Helping Hand is Hollywood's Fred Lippman Multi-Purpose Center

Tuesday Mar 21

During National Consumer Protection Week earlier this month, the Florida Public Service Commission partnered with several agencies in Central and South Florida that primarily assist seniors. The PSC is pleased to recognize one of these-the Fred Lippman Multi-Purpose Center in Hollywood-as the PSC's Helping Hand in March.

Hollywood, FL

