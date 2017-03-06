PSC Helps Consumers in Miramar and Hollywood During National Consumer Protection Week
The Florida Public Service Commission will be educating consumers about scams targeting utility customers during the 19th Annual National Consumer Protection Week , which takes place March 5-11, 2017. On Wednesday, March 8, 2017, as part of NCPW, PSC staff will be speaking with customers in Miramar and Hollywood about how to avoid these scams while also providing tips on energy and water conservation and information about the Lifeline Assistance telephone discount program.
