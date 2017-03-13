Police search for thieves who stole box truck
Thieves were captured on security video as they arrived in a silver colored Chevy four-door sedan. They cut the fence with large bolt cutters and drove away with the stolen box truck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 min
|OSAMA BEN GURION
|63,516
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|24 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,506,883
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,539
|Review: ECO General Contractors Hollywood (Aug '16)
|8 hr
|Adrian
|5
|Jews, Muslims, and holy envy
|Wed
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|10
|BLM Activists: Don't Name Streets After Murderers
|Mar 11
|Yidfellas v USA
|8
|Demoted judge files suit over expulsion (Jul '08)
|Mar 11
|USS LIBERTY
|119
Find what you want!
Search Hollywood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC