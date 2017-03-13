Police search for thieves who stole b...

Police search for thieves who stole box truck

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: The Miami Herald

Thieves were captured on security video as they arrived in a silver colored Chevy four-door sedan. They cut the fence with large bolt cutters and drove away with the stolen box truck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 12 min OSAMA BEN GURION 63,516
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 24 min Cheech the Conser... 1,506,883
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr cpeter1313 313,539
Review: ECO General Contractors Hollywood (Aug '16) 8 hr Adrian 5
News Jews, Muslims, and holy envy Wed Rabbeen Al Jihad 10
News BLM Activists: Don't Name Streets After Murderers Mar 11 Yidfellas v USA 8
News Demoted judge files suit over expulsion (Jul '08) Mar 11 USS LIBERTY 119
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,603 • Total comments across all topics: 279,617,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC