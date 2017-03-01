Police need help identifying a man who may have information on a shooting

Hollywood police detectives are trying to identify a man who they believe may have information on a shooting inside a food market last month. The shooting, which left one person with minor injuries, happened at about 11:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Family Food Market, 2910 N. 22nd Ave. On Wednesday, police released video of a man who was seen inside the store Feb. 6 and walking outside on Feb. 7. The man is described as being in his mid-20s, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall and sporting dreadlocks and a tattoo on his upper right arm.

