Police need help identifying a man wh...

Police need help identifying a man who may have information on a shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: The Miami Herald

Hollywood police detectives are trying to identify a man who they believe may have information on a shooting inside a food market last month. The shooting, which left one person with minor injuries, happened at about 11:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Family Food Market, 2910 N. 22nd Ave. On Wednesday, police released video of a man who was seen inside the store Feb. 6 and walking outside on Feb. 7. The man is described as being in his mid-20s, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall and sporting dreadlocks and a tattoo on his upper right arm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Pres Mr Donald J ... 1,502,175
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 19 min U Can Make This Up 63,462
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 13 hr cpeter1313 313,402
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sun Patriot AKA Bozo 8,038
Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12) Sat Papa305 65
News Name of 27-year-old found dead released (Feb '07) Fri Telephone Booth 112
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mar 3 TRD 71,268
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at March 06 at 3:14AM EST

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,273 • Total comments across all topics: 279,355,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC