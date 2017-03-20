Police Have No Record of Alleged Hit-and-Run on Trump Advisor Roger Stone
The maverick one-time advisor to Donald Trump and proud practitioner of political rat-fucking claimed in January that someone had tried to poison him with Polonium - coincidentally or not, generating international headlines just as he released a new book on Trump's campaign. Now, as accusations mount that Stone had contact with Russian hackers during the election, he says he nearly died again this morning.
Hollywood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|12 min
|cpeter1313
|313,607
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|20 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,507,275
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|2016 HOTTEST EVER
|63,539
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|12 hr
|zazz
|98,365
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|19 hr
|Into The Night
|8,060
|Looking for a pure boy Shih Tzu to breed with m... (May '12)
|Mon
|Loveshihtzus
|24
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|Sun
|Needh
|73
