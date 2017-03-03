Police find bags of heroin, fake handguns inside Hollywood apartments
Three men were arrested after Hollywood detectives found drugs and fake handguns inside three apartments. Three neighbors were arrested in Hollywood as part of an investigation into the distribution of fentanyl-laced heroin, police announced Friday.
