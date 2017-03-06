Optimism slowly returning to mining industry ahead of annual convention
With commodity prices on the rise, attendees at the world's largest annual gathering for the mining industry are expected to be cheerier than they were last year. The Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada convention, which kicks off in Toronto Sunday, provides a good sense of the level of optimism in the industry, and organizers say they're gearing up for a solid year.
