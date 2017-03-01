Nigerian lawmakers to investigate $17 bln subsidies received by state oil firm
Nigeria's upper house of parliament will investigate allegations the state oil company illegally inflated funds it collected from an official subsidy scheme to 5.1 trillion naira between 2006 and 2015, lawmakers said on Wednesday. The Senate's decision to launch an investigation followed an emergency motion raised by Senator Dino Melaye, who told the Senate there were possible irregularities in subsidies collected by NNPC from the government between 2006 and 2015 on its 51 percent market share of fuel imports.
