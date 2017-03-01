Nigerian lawmakers to investigate $17...

Nigerian lawmakers to investigate $17 bln subsidies received by state oil firm

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Reuters

Nigeria's upper house of parliament will investigate allegations the state oil company illegally inflated funds it collected from an official subsidy scheme to 5.1 trillion naira between 2006 and 2015, lawmakers said on Wednesday. The Senate's decision to launch an investigation followed an emergency motion raised by Senator Dino Melaye, who told the Senate there were possible irregularities in subsidies collected by NNPC from the government between 2006 and 2015 on its 51 percent market share of fuel imports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min RoxLo 1,501,628
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 48 min Apostate 63,453
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,038
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Sat Radio Flyer 3016 313,400
Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12) Sat Papa305 65
News Name of 27-year-old found dead released (Feb '07) Fri Telephone Booth 112
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Fri TRD 71,268
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at March 05 at 3:17AM EST

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,303 • Total comments across all topics: 279,326,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC