New pantry will be first in Broward t...

New pantry will be first in Broward to offer kosher shopping experience

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The Cupboard in Davie offers an all-kosher feeding program and what's known as a "choice-market" pantry, where limited-income people can shop for what they want. The Cupboard in Davie offers an all-kosher feeding program and what's known as a "choice-market" pantry, where limited-income people can shop for what they want.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min No Surprize 1,506,976
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr copout 313,540
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Moisty Dayenne 63,517
Review: ECO General Contractors Hollywood (Aug '16) 13 hr Adrian 5
News Jews, Muslims, and holy envy Mar 15 Rabbeen Al Jihad 10
News BLM Activists: Don't Name Streets After Murderers Mar 11 Yidfellas v USA 8
News Demoted judge files suit over expulsion (Jul '08) Mar 11 USS LIBERTY 119
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,077 • Total comments across all topics: 279,622,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC