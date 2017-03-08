New Kids on the Block releasing "Thankful" EP to coincide with Total Package tour
New Kids on the Block have a lot to be thankful for. They're hitting the road with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men for the Total Package tour this spring, and now they've announced their aptly titled Thankful EP.
