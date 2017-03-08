New Kids on the Block releasing "Than...

New Kids on the Block releasing "Thankful" EP to coincide with Total Package tour

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: WJXB-FM Knoxville

New Kids on the Block have a lot to be thankful for. They're hitting the road with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men for the Total Package tour this spring, and now they've announced their aptly titled Thankful EP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXB-FM Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr VetnorsGate 1,504,276
Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13) 6 hr xxx 4
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Well Well 8,054
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 8 hr zazz 98,359
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 9 hr Susanm 313,436
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Thu Black mom 63,481
Teresa Williams Esq. Confidential Informant Thu Victim 2
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,441 • Total comments across all topics: 279,464,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC