Middle Keys property being prepped fo...

Middle Keys property being prepped for development

Wednesday Mar 22

Hollywood, Fla., developer Prime Hospitality Group, the same company that finished a 95-room Courtyard by Marriott in Marathon last year, was approved by the city to build 18 units with 3,000 square feet of commercial space, according to City Planner George Garret. Every residence is an inherent permit allocation and if it's demolished, the certificate represents the development right that remains with the structure.

