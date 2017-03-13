Meet the newest muppet on Sesame Street, a symbol of autism awareness
Sesame Street will welcome Julia, a Muppet with autism, to the show in April. The Sesame Workshop initiative "Sesame Street and Autism: See Amazing in All Children" created Julia as a continued commitment to the autism community, supporting a mission to "help all children grow smarter, stronger, and kinder."
