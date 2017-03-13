Meet the newest muppet on Sesame Stre...

Meet the newest muppet on Sesame Street, a symbol of autism awareness

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Sesame Street will welcome Julia, a Muppet with autism, to the show in April. The Sesame Workshop initiative "Sesame Street and Autism: See Amazing in All Children" created Julia as a continued commitment to the autism community, supporting a mission to "help all children grow smarter, stronger, and kinder."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Injudgement 1,507,633
Looking for a pure boy Shih Tzu to breed with m... (May '12) 2 hr Loveshihtzus 24
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 14 hr jonjedi 313,585
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 23 hr Think For Yourself 63,528
Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12) Sun Needh 73
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sat Cheech the Conser... 8,059
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sat TRD 71,271
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,354 • Total comments across all topics: 279,688,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC