Jos © Jos © Confirms Cancer...

Jos Jos Confirms Cancer Diagnosis: 'I'm Ready to Take On This New Adventure'

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Billboard

Jose Jose performs at Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Dec. 16, 2012 in Hollywood, Fla. Mexican singer/songwriter Jose Jose confirmed he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in a heartbreaking video on March 24, sharing it across his social platforms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hollywood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min sonicfilter 1,509,738
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 30 min John-K 313,680
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 38 min ANTARCTICA DATA CUT 63,580
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 7 hr TRD 71,275
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 11 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,076
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 21 hr zazz 98,369
Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12) Mar 25 Miamilivinblews 76
See all Hollywood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hollywood Forum Now

Hollywood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hollywood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Afghanistan
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Hollywood, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,054 • Total comments across all topics: 279,886,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC