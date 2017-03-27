Jos Jos Confirms Cancer Diagnosis: 'I'm Ready to Take On This New Adventure'
Jose Jose performs at Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Dec. 16, 2012 in Hollywood, Fla. Mexican singer/songwriter Jose Jose confirmed he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in a heartbreaking video on March 24, sharing it across his social platforms.
